Singapore to carry out first execution of a woman on drug-related charges in nearly two decades

Singapore is set to execute a woman, Saridewi Djamani, for drug trafficking.

Advocacy groups, including Transformative Justice Collective, are calling for an end to capital punishment in Singapore.

The country executed Mohammed Aziz Hussain for heroin trafficking just days before Djamani’s scheduled execution

Singapore is preparing to execute a woman after nearly two decades, sparking renewed calls to end capital punishment in the country. Saridewi Djamani, a 45-year-old national, was convicted of trafficking a small amount of heroin in 2018 and is set to be hanged this week. Under Singaporean law, trafficking specific quantities of drugs can lead to the death penalty.

Advocacy groups, like Transformative Justice Collective, are urging the abolition of the death penalty in Singapore. Djamani’s execution comes shortly after another person, Mohammed Aziz Hussain, was hanged at Changi Prison for heroin trafficking.

In April, Singapore executed Tangaraju Suppiah, who was convicted on weak evidence for coordinating a marijuana delivery. The country executed 11 individuals last year for drug offenses, raising concerns about mental health issues and the deterrent effect of the death penalty.

In contrast, neighboring countries like Thailand have moved towards cannabis legalization, and Malaysia has abolished the mandatory death penalty for serious crimes.

