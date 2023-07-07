Six Injured in Thrilling Opening Bull Run of Spain’s San Fermin Festival

Six individuals injured in the first bull running event of Spain’s San Fermin festival.

San Fermin bull runs, a renowned tradition, start on July 7 and continue every morning for eight days.

Red Cross spokesperson describes the injuries as non-serious and considers the first run relatively safe.

In the initial bull running event of Spain’s San Fermin festival, six individuals sustained injuries early today, with none of them being severe, according to medical personnel.

The Red Cross spokesman, Jose Aldaba, informed Spain’s public television that six people were transported to the hospital due to injuries to their face or limbs caused by falls or trampling during the festival’s first race.

The bull runs, a renowned tradition where thousands gather to observe or participate in a race featuring half-tonne bulls through narrow cobbled streets, traditionally commence on July 7 and occur every morning at 8 am for eight consecutive days.

“None of the injuries seem to be serious,” Aldaba said.

“For a July 7th, which is still one of the most crowded, it has been a ‘clean’ run.”

Bull-running celebrations are a prominent feature of summer festivals throughout Spain, with the most renowned being the San Fermin festival, popularized by Ernest Hemingway’s novel “The Sun Also Rises” in 1926.

Over the course of the San Fermin bull runs since 1911, a total of sixteen individuals have lost their lives. The most recent fatality took place in 2009 when a 27-year-old Spaniard was gored by a bull.