Stradey Park Hotel protest: Four charged with public order offenses

Four people charged with public order offenses after protests at Stradey Park Hotel.

Police remain at scene to facilitate peaceful protest and reassure community.

Up to 241 people set to arrive at hotel.

Four people from Llanelli have been charged with public order offenses after protests at the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. The protests were caused by the hotel’s decision to house asylum seekers.

Police said they went to the hotel on Sunday after “several incidents” caused disturbance. They remain at the scene to “facilitate peaceful protest” and reassure the community.

Scott Samuel, 32, has been charged with public order and drug possession. Helen Thomas, 52, has been charged with public order. Jade Elizabeth Morris, 36, and Scott Joshua Morris, 31, have been charged with obstructing police.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they have made no further arrests at the hotel since Sunday. They remain at the scene, where they are “continuing to engage with all parties”. Up to 241 people are set to arrive at the hotel.