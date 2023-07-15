Swedish Govt Permits Burning of Holy Books Outside Israeli Embassy

Swedish government grants approval for a protest involving burning of Torahs and Bibles outside Israeli Embassy.

European Jewish Congress strongly condemns the decision, calling it provocative, racist, and antisemitic.

Previous incident of Quran desecration in Stockholm led to tense demonstrations.

According to a report by a Swedish national radio broadcaster on Friday, the Swedish government has reportedly granted approval for a protest involving the burning of Torahs (the holy book of Jews) and Bibles (the holy book of Christians) outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm.

The report states that a request to organize a public gathering for burning the holy books on Saturday has been given the green light.

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) issued a press release on Friday strongly condemning the decision made by the Swedish government.

“Provocative, racist, antisemitic, and sickening acts such as these have no place in any civilised society,” EJC president Ariel Muzicant said in the statement.

“Stamping on the deepest religious and cultural sensibilities of people is the clearest expression possible to send a message that minorities are unwelcome and unrespected,” Muzicant added.

“These actions, based on contorted and specious free speech arguments, are a disgrace to Sweden, and any democratic government worthy of the name should prevent it.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog voiced his condemnation of the Swedish authorities’ decision in a tweet, expressing his deep disappointment with the permission granted to burn holy books. He drew parallels with his previous condemnation of the burning of the Quran, emphasizing the sorrowful fact that now a Jewish Bible, a significant text for the Jewish people, faces the same fate.

Earlier in June, a man desecrated a copy of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm, leading to tense demonstrations at the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

Swedish police, in response to concerns, stated that the decision to allow the protest was based on the right to free speech. They further clarified that while Quran burnings carry security risks and potential foreign policy consequences, they must have a clear connection to the planned gathering or its immediate surroundings to justify a decision to reject the assembly.