Teenager Killed in Brent Stabbing After Birthday Party

Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing at a birthday party in north-west London.

Fight believed to have occurred following the party with multiple attendees.

Police urging witnesses to come forward to establish what happened.

A murder investigation has been initiated after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed following a birthday party in north-west London.

Police and the London Ambulance Service responded to reports of a fight and stabbing at Granville Road in Brent at 11:22 PM BST on Friday. Tragically, the 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the incident, another teenage boy and a woman in her early 20s received medical treatment at the scene and were later transported to the hospital.

The formal identification process for the deceased boy has not yet been carried out. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers stated that it is believed there was a fight subsequent to a birthday party, which would have been attended by several individuals.

A cordon marking the crime scene is still in effect, and no arrests have been made thus far. Chief Superintendent Dan Knowles, who oversees the North West Command Unit responsible for policing Brent, expressed that he understands the community’s shock over the tragic incident resulting in the loss of a young man’s life.