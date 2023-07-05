Thai Parliament Set to Vote for Prime Minister on July 13

Thailand’s parliament to vote for new prime minister on July 13.

Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties emerged victorious in May elections.

Move Forward secured 151 seats, Pheu Thai won 141 seats in lower house.

Thailand's parliament, led by house speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, will hold a vote for the selection of a new prime minister on July 13.

This decision follows Wan Noor's recent endorsement as house speaker, granting him the authority to convene a joint session of the bicameral legislature for the purpose of the prime ministerial vote.

In the May election, the Move Forward party and the populist Pheu Thai party achieved significant victories, outperforming conservative opponents. The Move Forward party secured 151 seats, while Pheu Thai won 141 seats in the 500-member lower house. Collaborating with six other parties, they are likely to nominate the US-educated Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Move Forward, as the prospective prime minister, aiming to replace the current incumbent, Prayuth Chan-o-cha. The alliance, consisting of the Move Forward party and other parties, falls short of the required 376 votes needed in the joint sitting for Pita to become the next prime minister. The joint sitting includes a senate of 250 members, appointed during military rule and leaning towards conservative views.