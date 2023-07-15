Thornton Curtis deaths: Murder inquiry after man and woman found dead

Murder inquiry launched after man and woman found dead in Thornton Curtis.

Incident occurred on Friday at a residence on College Road near Hull.

Police responded to concerns for safety and arrived at the property at approximately 15:40 BST.

Advertisement

A murder inquiry has been launched after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered at a residence in Thornton Curtis, North Lincolnshire.

The incident occurred on Friday at College Road near Hull. Police responded to reports of concern for safety and arrived at the property at approximately 15:40 BST.

Authorities have stated that no other individuals are being sought in connection with the deaths.

Chief Inspector Al Curtis stated that investigations are still underway and assured the public that there is no broader risk to their safety.

He confirmed that a homicide investigation has been initiated, and both deaths are being treated as suspicious until further information is gathered.

No additional details regarding the identities of the man and woman have been disclosed yet. The police have informed the next of kin of both victims about the tragic incident.