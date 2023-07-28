TikTok decides against introducing cross-border e-commerce in Indonesia due to raised concerns

TikTok competes with Twitter and Threads through text-only posts
TikTok has introduced a new feature that allows users to post text-only...
TikTok has clarified that it has no plans to introduce a cross-border e-commerce business in Indonesia, after concerns were raised by the government regarding potential flooding of Chinese products in the country.
The short video app, owned by ByteDance, has been testing a program to assist Chinese merchants in selling goods globally, but the Indonesian government expressed worries about its impact on small businesses.
Indonesia’s Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, Teten Masduki, met with TikTok and conveyed concerns about potential harm to local businesses, to which TikTok assured that it had no intentions of such a launch.
Anggini Setiawan, Head of Communications at TikTok Indonesia, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to support local Indonesian businesses and clarified that they have no plans to compete with Indonesian sellers through their own e-commerce platform.
TikTok’s “full service” program, also known as “Project S,” aims to complement the existing TikTok Shop feature, which focuses on assisting local merchants in selling products to local buyers on the platform. Despite recent efforts to expand their e-commerce business in Southeast Asia, TikTok assures that it will continue to prioritize and benefit local sellers in Indonesia.
