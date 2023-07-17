Tragedy in Cairo: 9 Killed as Building Collapses

Cairo building collapse claims lives of at least nine individuals.

Rescue efforts underway to search for survivors in the rubble.

Social Solidarity Minister authorizes financial aid for affected families.

A tragic incident occurred in Cairo as a five-story residential building collapsed, leading to the death of at least nine individuals, according to the Cairo Security Directorate. Rescue efforts were underway to search for any survivors amidst the rubble.

The building collapse took place in the Makkawi area of the Hadayek El-Kobba neighborhood, known for its densely populated informal housing. The incident startled residents who woke up to the sounds of screams from onlookers.

Upon receiving reports, authorities swiftly responded by dispatching Civil Protection and police officers, as well as ambulance crews and specialized equipment to aid in the search and debris removal.

Preliminary investigations conducted by Cairo governorate officials revealed that unauthorized expansion work had been carried out on the first floor of the building, which lacked proper permits. The removal of a load-bearing internal wall was cited as a contributing factor to the collapse, resulting in this tragic event.

Following the building collapse in Cairo, an engineering committee has been established to investigate the incident, according to Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal. Adjacent buildings were evacuated and their gas and electricity supplies were cut as a precautionary measure until the search and rescue operation is completed and the rubble is cleared. The Public Prosecution is gathering statements from eyewitnesses.

In coordination with the governor, Social Solidarity Minister Nivine El-Kabbag authorized the payment of 60,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,940) to the families of the deceased and provided urgent aid to the injured.

Minister of Local Development Hisham Amna is overseeing the response by the governorate, coordinating with executive agencies, facilities, and the ambulance service. Efforts are being made to clear the rubble and search for survivors.

This incident occurred shortly after a building collapse in Rashid, Beheira governorate, where two people died and several were injured. Previous incidents of building collapses in Alexandria and Cairo have also resulted in casualties and injuries.

These incidents highlight the need for comprehensive measures to address building safety and prevent such tragedies in the future.

