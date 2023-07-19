Tragic Bus Crash in Tamanrasset: 34 Killed in One of Algeria’s Deadliest Accidents

Tragic Bus Crash in Tamanrasset: 34 Killed in One of Algeria's Deadliest Accidents

Tragic Bus Crash in Tamanrasset: 34 Killed in One of Algeria's Deadliest Accidents

Tragic Bus Crash in Tamanrasset: 34 Killed in One of Algeria's Deadliest Accidents

  • The accident is one of the deadliest road crashes in Algeria in years.
  • The bus caught fire, and burnt bodies were recovered from the wreckage.
  • Algeria recorded nearly 23,000 road accidents in 2022, resulting in over 3,400 deaths and 30,000 injuries.
Tragic Accident in Algeria’s Southern Desert Claims 34 Lives and Leaves 12 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Bus and Commercial Vehicle near Tamanrasset.

One of the Deadliest Road Crashes in Algeria in Years, the Accident Resulted in a Flaming Bus Wreck, with Burnt Bodies Recovered.

The Bus Was Carrying Passengers Between Tamanrasset and Adrar, and Speed is Cited as a Major Cause of Road Accidents in the Country.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is in China on a State Visit, with No Official Comment on the Accident Yet.

Governor of Tamanrasset Visits Hospital Treating the 12 Seriously Burned Injured, and Provincial Officials Oversee Rescue Operations.

Algeria Recorded Almost 23,000 Road Accidents in 2022, Resulting in 3,409 Fatalities and Over 30,000 Injuries.

Tamanrasset, a Transport Hub, is Important for the Movement of People and Goods, and the Region is Also a Transit Point for Migrants.

