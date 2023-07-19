Tragic Bus Crash in Tamanrasset: 34 Killed in One of Algeria’s Deadliest Accidents

The accident is one of the deadliest road crashes in Algeria in years.

The bus caught fire, and burnt bodies were recovered from the wreckage.

Algeria recorded nearly 23,000 road accidents in 2022, resulting in over 3,400 deaths and 30,000 injuries.

Tamanrasset, a Transport Hub, is Important for the Movement of People and Goods, and the Region is Also a Transit Point for Migrants.