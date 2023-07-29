Tragic Explosion at Fireworks Warehouse in Thailand Claims 9 Lives

Kosovo Bridge Divers Overcome Fear in Annual Competition
In southern Thailand, a devastating incident unfolded near the Malaysian border, as a blast erupted at a fireworks warehouse located within a market in Sungai Kolok. The tragic explosion occurred at approximately 15:00 local time, resulting in the tragic loss of nine lives and causing injuries to over 115 individuals.
According to the local governor, the explosion’s cause seems to be linked to construction work, specifically a “technical error” that occurred during steel welding. Fortunately, authorities managed to bring the fire at the market under control. However, the scene was marked by disturbing footage, showing a large plume of smoke rising from the market, inflicting significant damage to numerous shops, residences, and vehicles. The force of the blast even tore off the roofs of some structures and left others engulfed in flames.
Seksan Taesen, an eyewitness who lives 100m (330 ft) from the market, said he was at home when he heard a “loud, thunderous noise and my whole house shook”.
“Then I saw my roof was wide open. I looked outside and I saw houses collapsing and people lying on the ground everywhere. It was chaos”, he told the media.
Thailand’s construction industry has a troubling safety record, with frequent and deadly accidents occurring as a common occurrence.
Just last month, there was a tragic incident in the capital city, Bangkok, where two individuals lost their lives after a road bridge collapsed into traffic during its construction.
These incidents highlight the urgent need for improved safety measures and stricter regulations in the construction sector to prevent further loss of life and injuries.
