Tragic Explosion at Fireworks Warehouse in Thailand Claims 9 Lives

“Then I saw my roof was wide open. I looked outside and I saw houses collapsing and people lying on the ground everywhere. It was chaos”, he told the media.

Thailand’s construction industry has a troubling safety record, with frequent and deadly accidents occurring as a common occurrence.

Just last month, there was a tragic incident in the capital city, Bangkok, where two individuals lost their lives after a road bridge collapsed into traffic during its construction.

Advertisement

These incidents highlight the urgent need for improved safety measures and stricter regulations in the construction sector to prevent further loss of life and injuries.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.