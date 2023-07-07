Tragic Fire Engulfs Milan Retirement Home, Claiming Six Lives and Injuring Over 60

Fire in Milan retirement home claims six lives and leaves 68 injured, according to Italian emergency services.

National firefighters’ service confirms fire extinguished, while causes are under investigation.

Three individuals in critical condition, 15 with serious injuries, and around 50 with minor injuries.

Advertisement

Italian emergency services reported that a fire that occurred overnight in a retirement home in Milan has resulted in the death of six individuals and left at least 68 injured. Luca Cari, spokesperson for the national firefighters’ service, informed Reuters about the confirmed death toll and mentioned that the fire has been extinguished.

The causes of the fire are currently under investigation. Among the injured, three individuals are in critical condition, 15 have sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and approximately 50 have suffered minor injuries.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, addressing the press at the site, stated that although the fire was promptly extinguished, the fumes emitted by the blaze caused significant intoxication among numerous residents.

Initial reports from regional emergency services, as cited by Italian news agencies, indicated that a total of 81 individuals had been hospitalized, with two in critical condition.

The incident occurred in the southeastern Corvetto neighborhood of Milan at approximately 11:20 GMT (7:20 pm Malaysian time) on Thursday, according to media sources.