Tragic Incident in Berlin: Two Fatalities as People Jump to Escape Apartment Fire

On Friday, a devastating fire broke out in a 15-story residential building in Berlin, resulting in a tragic incident where two individuals lost their lives.

The fire engulfed an apartment on the 12th floor, and upon arrival, firefighters noticed two people at the window, desperately trying to escape the flames. In a desperate attempt to save themselves, the individuals jumped from the window, leading to their untimely deaths, despite rescue efforts at the scene.

Another person was successfully rescued through the building’s staircase. The fire was eventually brought under control by the efforts of over 100 firefighters.

The cause of the fire and the identities of the deceased individuals have not been disclosed at this time.

