Two Pilots Killed in Firefighting Plane Crash in Greece

Two Greek air force pilots die in a water-bombing plane crash while battling wildfires on Evia.

The crash occurred during a heatwave that sparked wildfires in various European regions.

The incident took place over the town of Karystos on the Greek island of Evia.

Two Greek air force pilots tragically lost their lives after their water-bombing plane crashed while fighting wildfires on the Greek island of Evia. The incident occurred during their efforts to battle a forest fire near Platanistos, as reported by the defence ministry.

The pilots were identified as Cdr Christos Moulas, aged 34, and his co-pilot, Pericles Stefanidis, aged 27. Additionally, an intense European heatwave has led to wildfires in other regions, including Sicily, Algeria, and Tunisia.

Greek television footage depicted the Canadair aircraft flying at a low altitude to drop water on the fire before tragically veering into a hillside and catching fire.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the plane crashed over the town of Karystos on the Greek island of Evia, where a fire was already raging.

The ill-fated plane was part of a firefighting team consisting of at least three other aircraft and approximately 100 firefighters, all dedicated to combatting the wildfires on Evia.

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias expressed deep sorrow, stating that the pilots lost their lives “while bravely fulfilling their duty to protect the lives, property, and environment of our country.”

In response to the tragic incident, a three-day mourning period has been declared within the Greek armed forces, as announced by the defence ministry.

