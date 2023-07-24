Two Teenagers Jailed for Fatal Stabbing in Tonbridge Murder Case

Rocco Mustafa (18) and Reece Willis (17) sentenced to jail for Tonbridge murder.

Thomas Waugh (20) fatally stabbed while protecting friends from robbery.

Mustafa receives nearly 19-year prison term, Willis sentenced to 14 years.

Two teenagers, Rocco Mustafa (18) and Reece Willis (17), have been sentenced to jail for the murder of 20-year-old Thomas Waugh in Tonbridge during the summer of 2022.

Mr. Waugh was fatally stabbed in a car park while trying to protect his friends from a robbery. Rocco Mustafa received a prison term of nearly 19 years, while Reece Willis was sentenced to 14 years. The sentencing took place at Maidstone Crown Court on July 21st.

According to the police, Rocco Mustafa and Reece Willis approached Mr. Waugh and two of his friends at Tonbridge Racecourse Park, where they threatened and demanded their mobile phones. Fearing for their safety, Mr. Waugh ran away, allowing Mustafa and Willis to rob his friends of £5 in cash, some cigarettes, and a gold chain.

Upon Mr. Waugh’s return, he attempted to protect his friends by holding a stick. However, as he ran away again, Mustafa and Willis chased him and caught up in a car park. It was there that Mustafa stabbed him in the torso, resulting in the fatal incident.

Mr. Waugh’s friends arrived back at the scene to find a passer-by providing first aid, but despite those efforts and the intervention of paramedics, he tragically passed away on-site.

Following the incident, Mustafa, who resides in Chipstead Valley Road, Coulsdon, Greater London, and Willis, from Barden Park Road in Tonbridge, were apprehended by authorities two days later. During their trial, both pleaded guilty to the charges.

