Edition: English
Ukraine Russia War: Russia claims to have shot down 7 Ukrainian drones over Sevastopol
  • Russia claims to have shot down 7 Ukrainian drones and 2 underwater drones.
  • There were no casualties or damage reported.
  • Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
By destroying seven airborne drones and two underwater drones, the Russian defense ministry claimed its forces had blocked Ukraine from invading the Black Sea port of Sevastopol on Sunday.

“This morning, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by seven unmanned aerial vehicles and two unmanned underwater vehicles on objects on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula near the city of Sevastopol was thwarted,” the ministry said.

The government also stated that there were no casualties and no damage.

According to the report, five drones were caught by Russian electronic warfare forces, while two drones were shot down over the Black Sea at a vast distance from the coast.

According to the ministry, two underwater drones or unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) were found in the northern Black Sea and set on fire.

Earlier, the Sevastopol governor placed by Moscow, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claimed on the Telegram messaging service that the attacks were over the harbor and Balaklava and Khersones neighborhoods of the city.

The city’s transport authorities, who are supported by Moscow, said on their Telegram channel that maritime transportation, including passenger ferries, was suspended for several hours early on Sunday.

On the attack on Sevastopol, a port on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, there were no quick comments from Ukraine.

Although Ukraine hardly ever publicly takes credit for attacks inside of Russia or on Ukrainian territory that is under Russian control, it has recently claimed that doing so will aid its counter-offensive.

Ukraine Reports Decrease in Russian Military Presence in Belarus
Ukraine Reports Decrease in Russian Military Presence in Belarus

Significant reduction in Russian military personnel in Belarus, according to Ukraine's Border...

