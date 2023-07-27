﻿UN aims to address ‘broken’ global food system

Food systems summit convened to address growing global food insecurity and chronic hunger.

UN Secretary-General emphasizes the urgency to transform broken food systems.

Representatives from UN agencies and governments collaborate to make food systems sustainable.

The food systems summit is convened as food insecurity worsens globally, with a rising number of people experiencing chronic hunger, as highlighted by UN agencies.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his dismay at the prevailing hunger despite abundance, stating that broken global food systems are exacting a heavy toll on billions of people. More than 780 million people suffer from hunger while nearly one-third of the world’s food is wasted.

Representatives from the UN’s food agencies, along with heads of states, government officials, and delegates, gather to address the complexities of food systems and work towards making them sustainable, efficient, and equitable.

Factors such as urbanization, climate change, technology, and government policies impact food systems, alongside weather shocks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and conflicts, leading to an increase of 122 million people facing hunger since 2019.

Guterres emphasized the importance of investing at least $500 billion annually to support needy countries in enhancing their food systems, as doing nothing would result in social and economic costs of $12 trillion per year.

Unsustainable food practices contribute significantly to climate change, greenhouse gas emissions, freshwater usage, and biodiversity loss, further exacerbating the global crisis.

The conference aims to review past commitments and identify obstacles to progress, with the need for increased funding being a vital aspect of achieving sustainable food systems.

