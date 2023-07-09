UN Raises Red Flag as Sudan Edges Closer to Civil War

After nearly three months of conflict between rival generals in Sudan, an air strike has sparked widespread outrage.

The war has resulted in approximately 3,000 fatalities, with survivors reporting incidents of sexual violence and witnesses describing ethnically targeted killings. Looting has been rampant, and the UN has warned of possible crimes against humanity in the Darfur region.

A video shared on Facebook by the health ministry depicted lifeless bodies, including women, following the airstrike, which residents claim claimed the lives of 22 individuals. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), engaged in battle with the regular army, have asserted that the strike killed 31 people.

Throughout the war, paramilitary groups have established bases in residential areas and have been accused of forcibly displacing civilians. Nearly three million individuals have been uprooted by the conflict, and nearly 700,000 have sought refuge in neighboring countries, as reported by the International Organization for Migration.

The UN and African blocs have expressed concerns about an “ethnic dimension” to the conflict in Sudan’s Darfur region, attributing most of the widespread violations to the RSF and allied militia, according to the United States, Norway, and Britain. Efforts by the African Union and East African Bloc IGAD to resolve Sudan’s crisis have gained support.

Leaders from Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and South Sudan, who handle the Sudan file within IGAD, are scheduled to convene in Addis Ababa on Monday. Although Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo have been invited, neither side has confirmed their attendance.

Numerous cease-fires have been declared during the war but have been ignored.

