UN Raises Red Flag as Sudan Edges Closer to Civil War

Air Strike in Khartoum Claims Lives of at Least 22 in Sudan Conflict
Dar es Salaam district in Omdurman targeted, opposite bank of Nile from...
The United Nations issued a grave warning on Sunday, stating that Sudan, a country ravaged by conflict, is dangerously close to descending into a “full-scale civil war.”
The situation has raised concerns about potential regional destabilization.
The dire warning comes in the wake of an airstrike on a residential area, resulting in the tragic loss of approximately twenty-four innocent civilians.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the air strike in Omdurman, which he said “reportedly killed at least 22 people” and wounded dozens, his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.
Guterres “remains deeply concerned that the ongoing war between the armed forces has pushed Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war, potentially destabilizing the entire region,” Haq said.
He added: “There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing.”
The Ministry of Health reported “22 dead and a large number of wounded among the civilians” from the strike on Khartoum’s sister city Omdurman, in the district of Dar Al-Salam, which means “House of Peace” in Arabic.
After nearly three months of conflict between rival generals in Sudan, an air strike has sparked widespread outrage.
The war has resulted in approximately 3,000 fatalities, with survivors reporting incidents of sexual violence and witnesses describing ethnically targeted killings. Looting has been rampant, and the UN has warned of possible crimes against humanity in the Darfur region.
A video shared on Facebook by the health ministry depicted lifeless bodies, including women, following the airstrike, which residents claim claimed the lives of 22 individuals. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), engaged in battle with the regular army, have asserted that the strike killed 31 people.
Throughout the war, paramilitary groups have established bases in residential areas and have been accused of forcibly displacing civilians. Nearly three million individuals have been uprooted by the conflict, and nearly 700,000 have sought refuge in neighboring countries, as reported by the International Organization for Migration.
The UN and African blocs have expressed concerns about an “ethnic dimension” to the conflict in Sudan’s Darfur region, attributing most of the widespread violations to the RSF and allied militia, according to the United States, Norway, and Britain. Efforts by the African Union and East African Bloc IGAD to resolve Sudan’s crisis have gained support.
Leaders from Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and South Sudan, who handle the Sudan file within IGAD, are scheduled to convene in Addis Ababa on Monday. Although Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo have been invited, neither side has confirmed their attendance.
Numerous cease-fires have been declared during the war but have been ignored.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.