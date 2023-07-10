Wagner Mercenary Group’s Yevgeny Prigozhin Holds Meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin Following Mutiny

Prigozhin invited to Kremlin for discussion on company’s actions and future employment.

Prigozhin assures Putin of Wagner’s unwavering support.

Charges against Prigozhin dropped, offered relocation to Belarus as part of mutiny resolution.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner group, following the failed mutiny by the mercenary organization.

Prigozhin was among 35 Wagner commanders who were invited to the meeting in Moscow, as confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

During the meeting, President Putin provided an “assessment” of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the mutiny itself. The rebellion, which began on June 23, lasted for a period of only 24 hours.

As part of a resolution to bring an end to the mutiny, which involved Wagner troops seizing a city and advancing towards Moscow, charges against Yevgeny Prigozhin were dismissed, and he was provided with the option to relocate to Belarus.

The conflict between Wagner and Russia’s Ministry of Defence had been publicly evident, with Prigozhin frequently criticizing the ministry for not adequately providing ammunition to his group.

However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov revealed that Prigozhin was among the commanders who were invited to the Kremlin five days after the mutiny was quelled.

“The president gave an assessment of the company’s actions on the front,” Mr Peskov is quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

Advertisement “He also gave assessment to the 24 June events. Putin listened to the commanders’ explanations and suggested variants of their future employment and their future use in combat.”