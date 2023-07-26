Advertisement
Warnham Tragedy: Teenager Fatally Stabbed in Village Incident

Articles
  • Tragic stabbing incident in Warnham, West Sussex, claims life of 17-year-old boy.
  • Incident occurred at an address on Marches Road near Horsham, victim passed away on Tuesday.
  • Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey offers condolences to victim’s family and friends.
A tragic incident occurred in Warnham, West Sussex, where a 17-year-old boy succumbed to injuries after being stabbed over the weekend. The stabbing took place in the early hours of Sunday at an address on Marches Road, near Horsham. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but tragically passed away on Tuesday, according to Sussex Police.

In connection with the incident, a 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder, while a 16-year-old girl and a 52-year-old woman have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The authorities are conducting an investigation into the matter.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, leading the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, expressed condolences to the victim’s family and friends during this extremely challenging period.

“We know that there were a number of young people in attendance at an event, and are keen to speak to them.

“Further arrests have been made in this case, and we ask the public not to speculate about the incident on social media as it may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”
