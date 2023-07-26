Wildfires Ravage Nine European Countries Amid Scorching Heat and Winds

Nine European countries impacted by devastating wildfires

Regions of Rhodes and Corfu facing a relentless 48-hour battle against fires.

The Greek Fire Brigade has been combating over 500 fires for nearly two weeks.

A series of devastating wildfires have gripped nine European countries, unleashing havoc across the southern part of the continent. The regions of Rhodes and Corfu are facing a relentless 48-hour battle against the raging infernos, while firefighting efforts are underway in Portugal, Turkey, Italy, France, and Spain, all bracing for peak temperatures expected on Wednesday.

As the fires escalate, evacuations have been implemented near Lisbon and in Gran Canaria. Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, issued a stern warning on Tuesday, anticipating tough days ahead and a possibility of improving conditions only after Thursday. He emphasized the severity of the situation, acknowledging the challenge posed by climate change, particularly in the Mediterranean, which has become a hot-spot.

The Greek Fire Brigade has been combating over 500 fires for nearly two weeks, with the recent heatwave expected to bring temperatures exceeding 44°C in certain Greek areas. The situation in Rhodes was particularly dire, prompting the largest evacuation in Greek history, with more than 20,000 people forced to flee their homes and hotels over the weekend. Similarly, around 2,500 individuals have already been evacuated from Corfu, where dozens of blazes have been wreaking havoc.

