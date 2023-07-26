Wildfires Ravage Southern Europe: Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Greece Facing ‘Perfect Storm

Wildfires raging in nine European countries due to high temperatures and strong winds in the south.

Evacuations near Lisbon and in Gran Canaria as fires spread.

Greek PM warns of tough days ahead, acknowledges climate change impact in the Mediterranean.

Advertisement

Wildfires are raging in nine European countries due to a combination of high temperatures and strong winds in the southern part of the continent.

Rhodes and Corfu are expected to endure another 48 hours of severe wildfires, while Portugal, Turkey, Italy, France, and Spain are also battling to contain blazes. Evacuations have been carried out near Lisbon and in Gran Canaria.

The Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, warned of challenging days ahead, acknowledging the impact of climate change in the Mediterranean region.

The Greek Fire Brigade has been fighting over 500 fires for almost two weeks, with temperatures surpassing 44C in some parts of Greece.

Recently, a massive evacuation occurred in Rhodes, affecting over 20,000 people, while around 2,500 individuals have already been evacuated from Corfu, where numerous wildfires have been spreading.

Also Read Wildfires Ravage Nine European Countries Amid Scorching Heat and Winds Nine European countries impacted by devastating wildfires Regions of Rhodes and Corfu...