Wirral Woman Found Guilty of Harassing Husband Over Football Obsession

Joanne Healey, 59, convicted of harassing her husband during a football match with friends.

She demanded to know his whereabouts and made false accusations when he refused her calls.

In court, she pleaded guilty to harassment and received a 12-month community order and an £80 fine.

Advertisement

A 59-year-old woman, Joanne Healey, has been convicted of harassment for repeatedly calling her husband, Steve, while he was out watching a football match with friends. During the Chelsea versus Manchester United game, Joanne demanded to know his whereabouts and, when he refused to take her calls, she resorted to calling his friends and making false accusations against them.

In Wirral Magistrates’ Court, Joanne Healey pleaded guilty to the harassment charges. As a result, she received a 12-month community order and was fined £80. Additionally, she has been ordered to attend 20 days of rehabilitation with the probation service and pay £234 in costs and victim surcharge.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that in October of the previous year, Mr. Healey had gone to watch football at the residence of his friends, John and Debbie Ashworth. Prior to the game, Joanne Healey had engaged in a dispute with Mrs. Ashworth, and she had been verbally abusive to her through text messages, social media, and phone calls in the days leading up to the football match.

According to the court statements, Joanne Healey made persistent calls to Mrs. Ashworth’s home address, ringing her phone 59 times within a span of two hours. Mrs. Ashworth informed the police that she had asked Joanne to stop calling, but the requests were ignored, and the calls continued.

On October 22 of the previous year, Mrs. Healey made numerous calls, while Mrs. Ashworth, her husband John, her son, and Joanne’s husband, Steve Healey, were all at home watching a football match on TV. Mrs. Ashworth stated that Steve’s phone kept ringing with calls from his wife, repeatedly asking when he would return home and demanding that he bring the dog back.

Despite Steve’s initial agreement, he stopped answering his phone, and Joanne began calling Mrs. Ashworth’s landline instead. The continuous calls and demands became a source of harassment for Mrs. Ashworth and her family during the football match.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Two Killed in Overnight Russian Attack on Mykolaiv, Says Mayor Two people found dead in Mykolaiv after Russian attack. Mykolaiv Mayor confirms...