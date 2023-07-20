World Cup Teams Unhurt, Yet Shaken, After Deadly Auckland Shooting

Deadly shooting near Auckland’s Eden Park on opening day of Women’s World Cup.

Two fatalities, including the shooter, and six wounded.

New Zealand and Norway teams confirmed safe, though visibly shaken.

Women’s World Cup teams in Auckland expressed shock but confirmed their safety following a deadly shooting in the city center on the opening day of the tournament.

The incident occurred just hours before the opening game at Eden Park between New Zealand and Norway, resulting in two fatalities, including the shooter, and six wounded individuals.

Despite the tragic event, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Hipkins assured that the scheduled match would proceed as planned, though the incident left the teams visibly shaken, with at least one squad staying in close proximity to the scene.

“New Zealand Football are shocked by the incident in Auckland this morning,” NZ Football said. “We can confirm that all of the Football Ferns team and staff are safe.”

Norway’s women’s football team hotel was in close proximity to the site of the shooting but fortunately, they remained unharmed and reassured the public that everything is calm within the squad. The team captain, Maren Mjelde, mentioned being awakened by a helicopter and numerous emergency vehicles, causing initial confusion. Advertisement However, they received updates through TV and local media, ensuring their safety. The team expressed confidence in their security arrangements, with FIFA providing a robust security system at the hotel, and their own security officer present. Despite the unsettling incident, the squad continued their preparations for the game, remaining open to adapt based on instructions from authorities. Defending champions, the United States team, also located in Auckland for the tournament, confirmed the safety of all their players and staff. Their security team is in communication with local authorities, and they continue with their regular schedule. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins assured that there is no ongoing risk and discussed the matter with FIFA. The World Cup tournament will proceed as planned. The incident seems to be the actions of an individual, and there is no broader national security threat. Former New Zealand player, Maia Jackman, who was in a fan zone during the incident, described the experience as frightening. However, authorities have taken control of the situation, and the football community is moving forward with the World Cup as scheduled.

