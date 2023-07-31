World’s Oldest Man ‘Jose Poulino Gomes’ Dies aged 127

Reports from local media in Brazil suggest that the world’s oldest man, who was known to indulge in an occasional drink, has passed away at the remarkable age of 127.

Jose Paulino Gomes, residing in the rural region of Corrego do Cafe, Pedra Bonita, Brazil, sadly passed away at his home on Friday, July 28, as reported on July 31.

According to documents in Pedra Bonita, which has just one civil registry office, Cartorio Silva, Mr Gomes was born in 1895, while Queen Victoria was still on the throne.

Reportedly, his marriage certificate, which dates back to 1917, is the key piece of evidence for the incredible claim.

Key Evidence For World’s Oldest Person Claim

According to Willyan Jose Rodrigues de Souza, the legal advisor for Cartorio Silva, the records indicate that Cartorio Silva got married at the age of 22. This suggests that he was likely born before 1900, as it’s uncommon for men to marry at the age of 17. If these details are accurate, Cartorio Silva would have been considered the oldest known person in the world.

In the countryside, it is common for people to have their births registered later in life. Jose, who is now a widower, has seven children, twenty-five grandchildren, forty-two great-grandchildren, and eleven great-great-grandchildren. One of his granddaughters, Eliane Ferreira, mentioned this fact.

‘There is a lady nearby who is 98 years old. She says she knew him when he was a boy. Then we got curious to confirm his age and looked up the registry office to find out what was correct.’ Eliane said, ‘He was very simple, very humble. His uniqueness was that he didn’t like industrialised things, only rural things, of course.’

Speaking about his life she added: ‘He raised chickens, pigs… His food all came from here, had to be raised or grown here. And he always liked to have a drink.’

Additional information about his active life was provided by another granddaughter, Fabiola Oliveira. According to her, he gave up horse riding four years ago, which led to a month-long period of confinement to bed. His experiences and adventures will undoubtedly be cherished and remembered by all of us.

Jose Poulino cause of death

Jose Poulino cause of death was multiple organ failure, according to his family, he was buried on July 29 in the Corrego dos Fialhos cemetery in Pedra Bonita.

