British Museum Director Resigns Over Stolen Treasures

Hartwig Fischer, the director of the British Museum, has announced his resignation following the theft of valuable artifacts from the museum’s collection in London.
In a statement, he said it was evident the museum “did not respond as comprehensively as it should have” when it was told about the thefts in 2021.
Mr. Fischer has retracted his previous statements made earlier this week regarding the art dealer who initially informed the museum authorities.
He has conveyed his “sincere regret” for the comments he now considers “misjudged”.
The museum revealed last week that an employee was dismissed after valuable items were reported as either “missing, stolen, or damaged”.
Earlier in the week, Mr. Fischer had supported the museum’s 2021 inquiry, during which they had assured antiques dealer Ittai Gradel that all items were present and accounted for.
In response to Mr. Fischer’s resignation, Dr. Gradel told a reputed media outlet: “It’s the right thing to do, I think he should have done it sooner but I do accept his apology.”
Mr. Fischer stated that he would resign once the museum’s board had put in place an interim leadership plan.
“Over the last few days, I have been reviewing in detail the events around the thefts from the British Museum and the investigation into them.
“It is evident that the British Museum did not respond as comprehensively as it should have in response to the warnings in 2021, and to the problem that has now fully emerged. The responsibility for that failure must ultimately rest with the director.
“I also misjudged the remarks I made earlier this week about Dr. Gradel. I wish to express my sincere regret and withdraw those remarks.
“I have offered my resignation to the chairman of the trustees and will step down as soon as the board has established an interim leadership arrangement. This will remain in place until a new director is chosen.
“The situation facing the Museum is of the utmost seriousness. I sincerely believe it will come through this moment and emerge stronger, but sadly I have concluded that my presence is proving a distraction.
“That is the last thing I would want. Over the last seven years, I have been privileged to work with some of the most talented and dedicated public servants.
“The British Museum is an amazing institution, and it has been the honor of my life to lead it.”
George Osborne, the ex-chancellor who currently serves as the chairman of the museum’s trustees, confirmed that Mr. Fischer’s resignation had been approved.
He added that Mr. Fischer had acted “honorably in confronting the mistakes that have been made”.
“No one has ever doubted Hartwig’s integrity, his dedication to his job, or his love for the museum,” Mr Osborne said.
He added the trustees would ensure the museum had the “necessary leadership to take it through this turbulent period as we learn the lessons of what went wrong”.
“I am clear about this: we are going to fix what has gone wrong,” he added. “We will learn, restore confidence, and deserve to be admired once again.”
