Edition: English
British Nurse Guilty of Killing 7 Babies in UK Hospital

  • The nurse was convicted of murdering 7 babies.
  • Babies injected with air, overfed, assaulted, and poisoned.
  • 13 babies were targeted in 2015-2016.

A British nurse has been convicted of the murder of seven infants and the attempted murder of six others at the hospital where she was employed, marking one of the most shocking cases of baby serial killing in recent British history.

Lucy Letby caused harm to the babies under her care by injecting air into their bloodstream and stomachs, overfeeding them with milk, physically assaulting them, and administering insulin poison, as revealed during the trial in Manchester.

Her clandestine attacks targeted a total of 13 babies in the neonatal ward at the Countess of Chester hospital between 2015 and 2016, according to a statement from Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Medical professionals at the hospital grew alarmed by the sudden surge in infant fatalities and unexplained collapses. When conventional medical reasons failed to explain these incidents, law enforcement initiated an inquiry.

Pascale Jones from the CPS described Letby’s actions as an utter breach of the entrusted responsibility.

“Lucy Letby sought to deceive her colleagues and pass off the harm she caused as nothing more than a worsening of each baby’s existing vulnerability,” she said.

“In her hands, innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids – or medication like insulin – would become lethal. She perverted her learning and weaponized her craft to inflict harm, grief, and death.”

