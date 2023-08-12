Cardboard Building Takes Over Newcastle City Centre

A 45-foot tall cardboard building has been built in Newcastle city center.

The building was created by French visual artist Olivier Grossetête.

It was assembled by over 1,500 volunteers, including children.

An impressive structure crafted entirely from cardboard boxes has emerged in the heart of Newcastle city center.

This towering creation, standing at 45 feet (14 meters) tall, now graces the area outside the Civic Centre.

This remarkable installation, a highlight of the inaugural Novum Summer Festival in the city, is the result of collaborative artistic efforts.

Numerous volunteers, including children, dedicated their time to constructing over 1,500 individual components over several days.

The mastermind behind this innovative design is French visual artist Olivier Grossetête. Remarkably, the colossal edifice was assembled entirely by hand, without the assistance of any machinery, and was completed on Friday.

Regrettably, the lifespan of this architectural marvel will be short-lived, as it is intentionally intended to be manually dismantled on Sunday, coinciding with the conclusion of the festival.