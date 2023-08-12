Cardboard Building Takes Over Newcastle City Centre

Maui wildfires death toll climbs to 80
Maui wildfires kill at least 80, hundreds missing. Attorney general launches review...
An impressive structure crafted entirely from cardboard boxes has emerged in the heart of Newcastle city center.
This towering creation, standing at 45 feet (14 meters) tall, now graces the area outside the Civic Centre.
This remarkable installation, a highlight of the inaugural Novum Summer Festival in the city, is the result of collaborative artistic efforts.
Numerous volunteers, including children, dedicated their time to constructing over 1,500 individual components over several days.
The mastermind behind this innovative design is French visual artist Olivier Grossetête. Remarkably, the colossal edifice was assembled entirely by hand, without the assistance of any machinery, and was completed on Friday.
Regrettably, the lifespan of this architectural marvel will be short-lived, as it is intentionally intended to be manually dismantled on Sunday, coinciding with the conclusion of the festival.
“When the people are together, it’s possible to make beautiful things,” said Mr Grossetête.
“The finality is not this [the structure], but what is happening around this. It is beautiful to see it [being torn down) too.”
The full-scale construction has been intricately designed to replicate a four-story hall, a signature style for Mr. Grossetête, who has previously utilized real-world structures as inspiration for his cardboard creations.
In recent times, he has expertly recreated notable landmarks such as Donnington Castle, and he has been enlisted for a forthcoming project involving an undisclosed Ipswich venue later this year.
Dedicated volunteers dedicated several hours to meticulously assembling the cardboard boxes using brown tape, taking advantage of relatively dry weather conditions.
Jim Mawdsley, the principal advisor for culture and events at Newcastle City Council, expressed his anticipation that this creation will catalyze the introduction of similar awe-inspiring art pieces in upcoming festivals.
“As we move forwards, we’re going to make it bigger, have different art forms doing big, impressive pieces of dance and music.
“We just want it to become synonymous with Newcastle… this is just the beginning, Novum means new and this is just the beginning”.
Once the installation is dismantled, there are plans in place to recycle the cardboard boxes.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.