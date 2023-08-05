China Flood Death Toll Reaches 30 as Unyielding Rains Continue to Pound Beijing

Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, brings the most severe rainfall in the region in 140 years.

Over 600,000 residents evacuated from vulnerable areas in Baoding, located 150 kilometers from Beijing.

China experiences a series of severe weather events, including deadly floods and record-breaking heatwaves.

Ten additional fatalities were reported by Chinese officials on Saturday, due to heavy rains and flash floods in a city close to Beijing, bringing the total death toll to at least 30 in the northern part of the country. The reported deaths occurred in Baoding, approximately 150 kilometers (90 miles) away from the capital, with 18 people still missing.

Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon that struck mainland China last Friday, has caused the most severe rainfall in the region in the past 140 years, according to records. As a precaution, more than 600,000 of Baoding’s 11.5 million residents were evacuated from vulnerable areas.

The torrential rains have affected provinces bordering Russia and North Korea. In response to geological risks, including potential landslides related to the inclement weather, a red alert remains in place in Beijing.

Ongoing clean-up operations are underway in China following the devastating rainfall, which resulted in the destruction of infrastructure and widespread flooding in various districts.

China has experienced a series of severe weather events in recent months, including record-breaking heatwaves and deadly floods.

According to China’s Ministry of Emergency Management, natural disasters caused 147 deaths or disappearances last month, with 142 of them attributed to flooding or geological disasters, particularly due to the heaviest rains on record hitting the country’s capital.

Aerial photographs taken by AFP revealed the gravity of the situation, with shopping streets in Zhuozhou transformed into brown-water rivers and surrounding farmland submerged under water for miles.