China vows to take action against Taiwan VP’s US visit

China has stated its commitment to taking strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty following the arrival of Taiwanese Vice President William Lai in the United States.
This declaration came after Lai’s recent arrival in New York during a brief transit stop on his way to Paraguay.
Lai, a prominent candidate for Taiwan’s upcoming presidential elections in January, intends to attend the inauguration of President-elect Santiago Pena in Paraguay and also plans a stopover in San Francisco before returning to Taipei.
China, asserting its territorial claim over Taiwan, a nation with democratic governance, has consistently criticized Lai’s visit.
China’s foreign ministry issued a statement shortly after Lai arrives in New York, expressing opposition to any visits by individuals advocating “Taiwan independence” to the United States.
“Lai stubbornly adheres to the separatist position of Taiwan independence and is a troublemaker through and through,” it said.
Taiwan holds a position of utmost importance in China’s fundamental interests, and historical evidence has repeatedly highlighted that the escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait is a result of Taiwan’s attempts to attain independence through reliance on the United States.
Lai’s stance on independence has been notably more vocal than that of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who already faces Beijing’s hostility due to her rejection of the Chinese perspective that Taiwan is an integral part of China.
Having received education at Harvard and transitioned from a medical profession to politics, Lai has previously labeled himself as a “pragmatic advocate for Taiwan’s independence.” He emphasized this viewpoint again recently in an interview with a local television channel, reiterating that Taiwan remains distinct from the People’s Republic of China (PRC).
“The Republic of China and PRC are not subordinate to each other,” he said, using Taiwan’s official name.
Upon his arrival in New York on Sunday, Lai expressed his contentment on the social media platform X, describing his pleasure at reaching the renowned “Big Apple,” which stands as an emblem of liberty, democracy, and opportunities.
Lai recounted being warmly received at the airport by representatives from the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto liaison for the island in the United States. He eagerly anticipated reconnecting with friends and participating in transit activities during his stay in New York.
According to a source familiar with the travel arrangements, Lai intends to engage with overseas Taiwanese communities during his stopover in New York. He plans to address the audience during gatherings, although his schedule will avoid formal meetings with US legislators.
This subdued approach aligns with the shared stance of Taipei and Washington, aimed at cautiously navigating potential risks in the face of an authoritarian context during this delicate period.
Taiwanese officials speculate that China may conduct military exercises near Taiwan in the coming week, potentially exploiting Lai’s presence during his US layovers as a pretext to unnerve voters in anticipation of next year’s election and evoke concerns about conflict.
Notably, the Eastern Theatre Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army, which holds responsibility for the Taiwan region, released a brief video on its WeChat account depicting fighter jets engaged in dogfight training at an undisclosed location. The statement mentioned recent involvement in intense flight training exercises.
“We pay attention to daily training, constructing an actual combat environment and treating every lift-off into the skies as actual combat,” it quoted an unnamed commander as saying.
Lai’s stopovers occur amid ongoing efforts by both Beijing and Washington to improve their relations. This includes the potential for Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Washington DC, which could lay the groundwork for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and China’s leader Xi Jinping later this year.
Over the past three years, China has escalated its military maneuvers near Taiwan, aiming to pressure the island into acknowledging Beijing’s sovereignty. Notably, in April, China conducted military exercises around Taiwan as a response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.
This meeting took place during Tsai’s return to Taipei after she visits Central America, provoking a strong reaction from China.
