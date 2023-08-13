China vows to take action against Taiwan VP’s US visit

Advertisement China threatens Taiwan after Lai’s US visit.

Lai to meet overseas Taiwanese in NY.

China may conduct military exercises near Taiwan.

China has stated its commitment to taking strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty following the arrival of Taiwanese Vice President William Lai in the United States.

This declaration came after Lai’s recent arrival in New York during a brief transit stop on his way to Paraguay.

Lai, a prominent candidate for Taiwan’s upcoming presidential elections in January, intends to attend the inauguration of President-elect Santiago Pena in Paraguay and also plans a stopover in San Francisco before returning to Taipei.

China, asserting its territorial claim over Taiwan, a nation with democratic governance, has consistently criticized Lai’s visit.

China’s foreign ministry issued a statement shortly after Lai arrives in New York, expressing opposition to any visits by individuals advocating “Taiwan independence” to the United States.