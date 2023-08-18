Ex-Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz faces charges of perjury

British Nurse Guilty of Killing 7 Babies in UK Hospital
Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been accused by Austria’s Economic and Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of providing untrue testimony.
The prosecutors in Vienna assert that Kurz provided false information during his appearance before an Austrian parliamentary committee, which was investigating potential instances of bribery and corruption within his government.
Specifically, the allegations pertain to his responses regarding the appointment of an executive to the governing board of Austria’s sovereign wealth fund, known as the state-holding company Öbag.
The prosecutors have stated that this offense carries a maximum punishment of three years of imprisonment.
Additionally, charges have been filed against Kurz’s former aide, Bernhard Bonelli, as well as another individual whose identity has not been disclosed by the prosecutors.
This information was conveyed in an official statement.
The 36-year-old former Austrian leader has denied the accusations. “The accusations are false and we look forward to the truth finally coming to light and the accusations proving to be unfounded in court,” he said on Friday on X, the social network previously known as Twitter.
Initially hailed as a prodigy in European politics, Kurz achieved the distinction of becoming Austria’s youngest-ever chancellor and the youngest leader in Europe in 2017.
This achievement came as he guided his center-right Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) to a triumphant victory in the elections.
In May 2019, his government faced a vote of no-confidence after a corruption scandal triggered by a covertly recorded video featuring his vice-chancellor, Heinz-Christian Strache.
Despite this setback, Kurz and his party staged a comeback by emerging victorious in a general election held in September of the same year.
Kurz ultimately stepped down from his role as chancellor in October 2021, shortly after his office underwent a search by prosecutors who were investigating him and his close associates on suspicions of bribery and breach of trust.
A few months later, he announced his departure from the realm of politics.
