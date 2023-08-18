Ex-Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz faces charges of perjury

Advertisement Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz charged with perjury.

Kurz was accused of providing false testimony to a parliamentary committee.

Kurz denies accusations and says he looks forward to clearing his name in court.

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been accused by Austria’s Economic and Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of providing untrue testimony.

The prosecutors in Vienna assert that Kurz provided false information during his appearance before an Austrian parliamentary committee, which was investigating potential instances of bribery and corruption within his government.

Advertisement

Specifically, the allegations pertain to his responses regarding the appointment of an executive to the governing board of Austria’s sovereign wealth fund, known as the state-holding company Öbag.

The prosecutors have stated that this offense carries a maximum punishment of three years of imprisonment.

Additionally, charges have been filed against Kurz’s former aide, Bernhard Bonelli, as well as another individual whose identity has not been disclosed by the prosecutors.

This information was conveyed in an official statement.