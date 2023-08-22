Former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra Jailed Upon Return from Exile

Thaksin Shinawatra imprisoned on return after 15 years of exile.

Speculation of a deal to limit his jail time.

Pheu Thai forms alliance with former military opponents.

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been imprisoned after returning to Thailand following 15 years of exile. However, many suspect that a deal has been struck to limit his time behind bars to a brief period.

Thaksin arrived in Bangkok by private jet on Tuesday morning, just hours before the candidate from his Pheu Thai party, Srettha Thavisin, was elected as the next Thai Prime Minister. This solidifies the alliance between Pheu Thai and its former military adversaries who overthrew the party in a 2014 coup.

Thaksin, widely regarded as Thailand’s most successful elected leader, has faced opposition from conservative royalists, resulting in military takeovers and legal challenges to undermine his influence. He had voluntarily gone into exile in 2009 after being ousted in a coup two years earlier.

Despite openly expressing his desire to return to Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra’s extended absence was due to multiple pending criminal cases against him. However, the bold and politically ambitious telecommunications magnate has now reappeared on the scene. Almost immediately, he received an eight-year prison sentence for convictions he claims are driven by political motives.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by cheers from devoted “red shirt” supporters who had gathered overnight to catch a glimpse of him. Regrettably, he did not interact with most of them.

Among these supporters was 63-year-old Samniang Kongpolparn, who traveled from the northeastern province of Surin, a historical stronghold of Thaksin’s party. She praised Thaksin as the country’s finest prime minister and expressed her unwavering support despite not having the chance to see him that day. She also voiced acceptance of the party’s reconciliation with the pro-military government, as the alternative of being governed by senators was undesirable to her.

