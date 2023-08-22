Four Arrested for Murder in Shrewsbury Case

Four individuals have been apprehended under suspicion of murdering a delivery driver.

The deceased, a 23-year-old male, was confirmed as deceased on Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, during the afternoon of Monday.

The West Mercia Police disclosed that they believe the attack occurred around 13:00 BST on Monday. Two men aged 22 and 26, as well as two more aged 24, were taken into custody as suspects.

The quartet of suspects remains in the custody of law enforcement.

To reassure the community, the police have announced increased patrols in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy offered his assurance that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted to ascertain the incident’s details.

Upon being called on Monday at 13:12 BST, the West Midlands Ambulance Service responded to an assault.

Upon arriving, the responders found a man with severe injuries, and despite receiving advanced life support and trauma care, he could not be saved and was declared deceased at the scene.

An air ambulance also attended the scene.

