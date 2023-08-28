Four migrants drown off Greek island of Lesbos

Four migrants drowned off the Greek island of Lesbos.

Eighteen other migrants were rescued.

Greece is a major entry point for migrants and refugees.

The coast guard withheld additional information.

One of the main entry sites into the European Union for migrants and refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia is Greece.

According to estimates from the UNHCR, roughly 12,000 of the more than 15,600 migrants who arrived in Greece this year did so by sea.

A fishing boat carrying hundreds of people sank in international waters off Greece in June while it was sailing from Libya to Italy.

