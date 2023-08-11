France Launches Manslaughter Investigation into Tragic Holiday Home Inferno

French authorities launch manslaughter probe after 11 die in non-compliant holiday home fire near Colmar.

Case taken up by Paris prosecutors; investigation into involuntary manslaughter and safety breaches underway.

Incident marks France’s deadliest of its kind since 2016 Rouen bar fire.

French authorities have announced the initiation of a manslaughter investigation following the tragic demise of 11 individuals in a fire that erupted within a holiday home lacking proper safety adherence. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the vicinity of Colmar in eastern France and stands as the nation’s deadliest disaster of its kind since a 2016 bar fire in Rouen claimed the lives of 14 people.

Preliminary findings suggest that the holiday home, situated near Colmar, had been operating without the necessary license and was disregarding fire safety regulations mandated for accommodating guests, as stated by local officials.

The case has been transferred to Paris prosecutors, who are conducting an inquiry into charges of “involuntary manslaughter and grievous bodily harm,” as outlined in the statement released today.

During the height of the summer holiday season in the picturesque region, the holiday property was accommodating a group of adults with learning disabilities and their companions. While those staying on the lower level of the timber-framed building managed to escape unharmed, those situated on the upper floor were tragically trapped.

In response to this heartbreaking incident, a formal investigation was announced on Friday with the aim of ascertaining the specific causes of the fire and determining any potential criminal responsibility, as stated in the official release.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed his sorrow over the fatalities earlier this week, labeling the event as a “tragedy.” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also denounced the incident, vowing a comprehensive inquiry to bring to light the details surrounding this “appalling” disaster.

