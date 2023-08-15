Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Huge explosion in Dominican Republic kills at least 12

Huge explosion in Dominican Republic kills at least 12

Articles
Advertisement
Huge explosion in Dominican Republic kills at least 12

Huge explosion in Dominican Republic kills at least 12

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • At least 12 dead, 65 injured in Dominican Republic explosion.
  • An explosion near a shopping center in Villa Valdez collapses 3 structures, leaving 55 missing.
  • President Abinader mobilizes emergency services to respond to the crisis.
Advertisement

An explosion in the Dominican Republic has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 12 lives, with 65 individuals sustaining injuries, according to a statement by the Dominican Red Cross.

The incident occurred in Villa Valdez, San Cristobal province, and has left 55 people missing.

The explosion, which took place near a shopping center, caused three structures to collapse completely, as reported by the Red Cross.

President Luis Abinader expressed his deep concern about the situation and is actively monitoring developments from the National Palace, as relayed by state broadcaster RTVD’s Central 4 Noticias.

In response, Abinader has directed the mobilization of emergency services, including 20 ambulances and 14 firetrucks, to effectively address the situation, as confirmed by emergency services.

Advertisement

Also Read

Maui wildfire kills at least 93, deadliest in US in a century
Maui wildfire kills at least 93, deadliest in US in a century

The wildfire has resulted in the deaths of 93 people. Over 2,000...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story