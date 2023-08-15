Huge explosion in Dominican Republic kills at least 12

At least 12 dead, 65 injured in Dominican Republic explosion.

An explosion near a shopping center in Villa Valdez collapses 3 structures, leaving 55 missing.

President Abinader mobilizes emergency services to respond to the crisis.

An explosion in the Dominican Republic has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 12 lives, with 65 individuals sustaining injuries, according to a statement by the Dominican Red Cross.

The incident occurred in Villa Valdez, San Cristobal province, and has left 55 people missing.

The explosion, which took place near a shopping center, caused three structures to collapse completely, as reported by the Red Cross.

President Luis Abinader expressed his deep concern about the situation and is actively monitoring developments from the National Palace, as relayed by state broadcaster RTVD’s Central 4 Noticias.

In response, Abinader has directed the mobilization of emergency services, including 20 ambulances and 14 firetrucks, to effectively address the situation, as confirmed by emergency services.