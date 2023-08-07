Israeli missile attack near Damascus kills 4 Syrian soldiers

Israel launched an airstrike near Damascus.

The attack targeted warehouses near Damascus airport.

The Syrian military intercepted some of the Israeli missiles.

According to Syrian state media, an Israeli missile attack near Damascus resulted in the deaths of four Syrian soldiers and injuries to four others.

The attack occurred early on Monday and caused some material damage, targeting various points near the Syrian capital. The Syrian military reportedly intercepted some of the Israeli missiles using air defenses.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitoring group, noted that two additional fighters from non-Syrian militias allied with Damascus were also killed in the strikes.

These fighters’ nationalities were not immediately confirmed, but the sites targeted included warehouses close to Damascus airport.

Since the start of the conflict in Syria in 2011, the country’s armed forces have received support from Iran, Russia, and allied groups from Lebanon, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Iran’s proxy militias, led by Hezbollah, exert control over significant areas in Syria.

Israel has conducted numerous attacks against what it claims are Iran-linked targets in Syria over the years.

Recently, Israel has escalated its airstrikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Iran’s increasing use of aerial supply routes for transporting weapons.

In a separate strike in February, a facility in Damascus was targeted where Iranian officials were reportedly meeting to advance the development of drone and missile capabilities for Tehran’s allies in Syria.

