Israeli Woman Shot Dead in Car Ambush in Southern West Bank

Israeli woman killed, man injured in suspected Palestinian shooting near Hebron.

Passing vehicle fired about two dozen bullets at a car near Beit Hagai settlement.

Victim Batsheva Nigri accompanied by unharmed daughter.

In a suspected Palestinian shooting attack near Hebron in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli woman lost her life while a man suffered serious injuries.

The incident occurred when a passing vehicle fired around two dozen bullets at a car on a highway close to the settlement of Beit Hagai.

The victim, identified as Batsheva Nigri, was accompanied by a girl, reportedly her daughter, who thankfully remained unharmed.

Responding to the attack, the Israeli military initiated a pursuit of the suspects and established roadblocks in the vicinity.

Hebron was reportedly surrounded by Palestinian media, with inquiries being conducted on individuals entering or leaving the city.

Batsheva Nigri, a mother of three and a nursery teacher residing in Beit Hagai, had hitchhiked with her daughter and the male driver of the car, according to reports.

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, praised the attack and deemed it a “natural response” to Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally visited the scene, characterizing the incident as an ongoing “terror attack” influenced and financed by Iran and its affiliated states.

Meanwhile, in the northern West Bank village of Beita, Israeli forces allegedly shot and wounded six Palestinians, with one person in critical condition due to a head injury, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

