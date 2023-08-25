Japan to release treated Fukushima water, says it’s safe

Seawater near Fukushima plant safe, says Tepco.

Japan advises citizens in China to be discreet.

China bans seafood imports from Japan.

The company operating the Fukushima nuclear plant has stated that seawater samples collected near the facility are within safe limits.

This announcement from Tepco follows the recent discharge of treated contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean from the plant, which was devastated by a tsunami in 2011.

The release of water has led to demonstrations in the area and a response from Beijing.

In response to the situation, Japan has advised its residents in China to maintain a discreet presence, including speaking softly in public, on Friday.