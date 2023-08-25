Japan to release treated Fukushima water, says it’s safe

Lukashenko confirms Wagner troops will remain in Belarus
The company operating the Fukushima nuclear plant has stated that seawater samples collected near the facility are within safe limits.
This announcement from Tepco follows the recent discharge of treated contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean from the plant, which was devastated by a tsunami in 2011.
The release of water has led to demonstrations in the area and a response from Beijing.
In response to the situation, Japan has advised its residents in China to maintain a discreet presence, including speaking softly in public, on Friday.
“When going out, try to be cautious, such as not speaking Japanese loudly unnecessarily,” the country’s embassy in Beijing said. It also warned citizens to “pay close attention to the surroundings of the embassy” if planning to visit.
The Japanese consulate situated in Chinese-governed Hong Kong has also issued a notification alerting about potential protests in connection to the water discharge.
This advisory comes after approximately 100 individuals participated in a street demonstration on Thursday to express their opposition to the water release.
Despite the approval of the plan by the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Chinese officials have strongly criticized Japan’s choice to release the water, labeling it as “highly self-centered and lacking responsibility.”
Following the commencement of the water discharge, Beijing, which is the largest purchaser of seafood from Japan, enforced a prohibition on all such imports.
Moreover, there has been a surge in panic buying of sea salt due to concerns about potential contamination affecting future supplies.
The state-operated National Salt Industry Group, China’s primary salt producer, reported that it is increasing its supply efforts because residents in certain regions of the country had rushed to accumulate salt following news of the water release.
However, Tepco has affirmed that recent seawater samples collected on Thursday afternoon exhibit radioactivity levels well within the established safety thresholds.
“We confirmed that the analyzed value is equal to the calculated concentration and that the analyzed value is below 1,500 bq/L,” Tepco spokesman Keisuke Matsuo told a news conference.
Becquerels per liter, often abbreviated as bq/L, serve as a unit of measurement for radioactivity. The established national safety benchmark is set at 60,000 bq/L.
The results were “similar to our previous simulation and sufficiently below” the safety limit, Mr Matsuo added.
He said Tepco would continue to conduct analysis every day for the next month and “even after that, maintain our analysis effort”.
Japan’s Ministry of Environment has reported that it collected seawater samples from 11 different locations on Friday and intends to unveil the findings on Sunday.
Over the course of the next three decades, more than one million metric tonnes of water stored at the Fukushima site will be released.
Since 2011, Tepco has been injecting water to cool the remains of three reactors, resulting in contaminated water which is subsequently treated and housed in over 1,000 large storage tanks.
The operator of the plant assures that the water has undergone filtration to eliminate all radioactive components except for tritium, rendering it safe.
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), samples obtained from the initial batch of diluted water set for discharge exhibited tritium levels comfortably within acceptable safety thresholds.
While the majority of scientists concur with this assessment, the environmental advocacy group Greenpeace contends that the filtration process, known as ALPS, is ineffective and claims that a substantial amount of radioactivity will be introduced into the ocean.
