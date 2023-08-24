Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Refutes Allegations of Assaults on Ethiopian Citizens at Saudi-Yemeni Borders

Official Saudi Source Rejects Allegations & False Info in Organization’s Report.

“Riyadh, August 24, 2023, SPA – An official statement has dismissed claims and erroneous information presented in a recent report by an organization. The report alleged that groups of Ethiopian citizens were subjected to assaults while crossing the Saudi-Yemeni borders. The official source emphasized that these claims lack credibility and are not supported by reliable sources.

The source strongly condemned the creation of baseless accusations by certain organizations against the Kingdom. It also criticized the dissemination of distorted and politically motivated reports as part of a series of questionable media campaigns aimed at achieving dubious objectives.

Furthermore, the statement highlighted the fact that the Kingdom has provided essential medical assistance to individuals who sustained injuries from armed group attacks while attempting to illegally cross into the country from the Saudi-Yemeni borders.

The official source reiterated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to upholding human rights principles outlined in local regulations, international human rights law, and international humanitarian law. This includes the provision of humanitarian aid to those detained due to breaching border security. The source emphasized that these detainees are treated according to the Kingdom’s regulations, which align with global human rights standards.”

