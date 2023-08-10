Lil Tay, Teen Internet Rapper, Has Died

Lil Tay (Claire Hope), the young Canadian internet rapper, has died, as confirmed by her management to Variety.

Lil Tay’s family announced the news on her Instagram page, followed by 3.3 million followers.

Featured in the 2018 docuseries “Life With Lil Tay,” detailing her rise to fame

Canadian pre-teen internet rapper Lil Tay (Claire Hope) has passed away, as confirmed by her management in a statement to Variety.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing.” Lil Tay’s family shared the news on her Instagram page, followed by 3.3 million people. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Lil Tay’s most recent Instagram post was in June 2018.

Lil Tay gained viral fame at just 9 years old, emerging as a social media influencer. Dubbed the “youngest flexer of the century,” she caught attention with Instagram videos portraying an opulent hip-hop lifestyle marked by explicit language. One video showcased her claiming ownership of a $200,000 sports car despite being too young to drive. She associated herself with notable rappers like Chief Keef and XXXTentacion, even considering the latter a “father figure.” Lil Tay received criticism for using offensive language but later apologized. She was featured in a 2018 three-episode docuseries titled “Life With Lil Tay,” which detailed her rise to fame.

After an absence of five years from the internet, Lil Tay became embroiled in a custody dispute between her parents. During this time, concerning allegations about her family’s situation and safety surfaced online. In June 2018, Lil Tay’s Instagram account was cleared, and a distressing message, “Help me,” was shared on her story.

Several months later, there was a purported Instagram hack where a string of abuse allegations against her father, Christopher Hope, appeared on Lil Tay’s account. These accusations asserted that Hope had legally compelled Lil Tay to return to Canada to exploit her earnings. In a 2018 interview with The Daily Beast, Lil Tay’s manager at the time, Harry Tsang, asserted that these allegations were untrue and fabricated.

Speaking on the phone with The Daily Beast, alongside her mother Angela Tian, Lil Tay expressed, “Currently, I’m in a difficult situation, and I prefer not to discuss these matters.” She mentioned that her father had taken legal action, claiming she was in danger, leading to a court order for their return.

She said of Hope: “He was threatening to arrest—tto have my mom arrested if we didn’t go back… I didn’t see him for multiple years. He never saw me for so long; it’s obvious he just came back because he wants money.”

The situation continues to evolve.

