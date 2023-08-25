Lukashenko confirms Wagner troops will remain in Belarus

Advertisement Wagner group to stay in Belarus says Lukashenkov

Ukrainian border guards see Russian mercenaries leaving Belarus

Up to 10,000 Wagner fighters to be in Osipovichi camp Advertisement Belarus’ leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has stated that members of the Wagner group will continue to stay in the country. Advertisement

He said that “in the next few days” up to 10,000 Wagner fighters would be in the group’s main camp in Osipovichi, south-east of Minsk.

“Wagner lived, Wagner is alive, and Wagner will live in Belarus, no matter if someone would not like it,” he was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency.

Advertisement The Ukrainian border guards reported observing a consistent departure of Russian mercenaries from Belarus yesterday. Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, has expressed doubt that Vladimir Putin was responsible for the plane crash resulting in the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin. “He is a calculating, very calm, and even slow person, making decisions on other, less complicated issues. So I can’t imagine that Putin did it, that Putin is to blame. It’s too rough, unprofessional work if anything,” Lukashenko said in comments carried by state-run news agency Belta. Advertisement Advertisement Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Putin, played a role in facilitating the agreement that brought an end to the brief uprising of the Wagner group in June. Advertisement Advertisement

