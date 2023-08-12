Maui wildfires death toll climbs to 80

Advertisement Maui wildfires kill at least 80, hundreds missing.

Attorney general launches review of emergency response.

Governor warns of unprecedented scale of destruction.

The picturesque Hawaiian island of Maui has been engulfed by a devastating wildfire that has claimed the lives of at least 80 individuals, according to official reports.

The death toll is feared to escalate further as authorities remain unable to establish contact with hundreds of residents in affected areas.

Firefighters are battling relentless blazes across multiple regions, with the historic town of Lahaina suffering unparalleled devastation.

The inferno’s fury has prompted Hawaii’s attorney general to launch a comprehensive review of the emergency response, amid growing questions about the timeliness of official warnings to residents.

The quaint coastal town of Lahaina, which annually attracts around two million tourists, has been reduced to ruins by the swift-moving flames.

State officials briefly permitted residents with proof of residency to return to the town, causing a traffic jam of exhausted families alongside vehicles laden with essential supplies.

However, the road was swiftly restricted to emergency services, with reports of an undisclosed “situation” prompting police involvement.

Amid this chaos, concerns of looting emerged as evacuated residents feared for their homes. Although police have yet to confirm these claims, they have left a lingering sense of insecurity among those displaced by the fires.

Governor Josh Green issued a somber warning, acknowledging the unprecedented scale of destruction that awaits residents upon their return to Lahaina.

Families in the Paukukalo neighborhood, east of Lahaina, are now grappling with the aftermath of the disaster.

One family member, 26-year-old Bryan Aguiran, valiantly fought the blaze to save his family home, but the harrowing experience has left him resolute in his decision to avoid returning to the charred remains of his community.