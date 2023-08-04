Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained

Bus carrying mostly foreign nationals crashed in Mexico, killing 18.

Driver detained, authorities believe he was speeding.

Ravine where bus crashed is 40 meters deep, making rescue difficult.

A passenger bus carrying mostly foreign nationals plunged off a highway into a ravine in western Mexico, killing at least 18 people.

The bus was en route to the northern border town of Tijuana, and authorities believe the driver was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle. The driver has been detained.

Authorities are still working to identify the victims, and one woman’s condition is described as “delicate.” This is the second fatal bus crash in Mexico in recent months. In February, a bus carrying migrants from South and Central America crashed in central Mexico, killing 17 people.