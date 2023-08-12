Migrant boat capsizes in English Channel, killing six

Advertisement Migrant boat capsizes in the English Channel, killing 6.

55 were rescued, search for up to 10 people is ongoing.

Boat carrying migrants overturned near Sangatte in northern France.

French maritime authorities reported that a boat carrying migrants en route to Britain sank in the English Channel, resulting in the tragic death of six individuals.

Efforts are underway to locate those who remain unaccounted for.

According to a spokesperson from the French coastal authority Premar, between five and ten passengers are still missing, while 55 have been successfully rescued.

A collaborative rescue operation involving four French ships, a helicopter, and two British vessels was conducted near Sangatte in northern France. Notably, several survivors were saved by the British vessels.

Franck Dhersin, the local mayor, revealed that an extensive rescue mission was initiated at approximately 6 am (04:00 GMT) in response to numerous migrant boats simultaneously attempting the perilous crossing.