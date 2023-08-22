North Korea Airline Resumes International Flights with First Post-Covid Journey

Israeli woman killed, man injured in Palestinian shooting near Hebron.

Passing vehicle fired around 24 bullets at car near Beit Hagai settlement.

Victim identified as Batsheva Nigri; her daughter unharmed in car.

In a suspected Palestinian shooting incident near Hebron in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli woman was killed, and a man sustained serious injuries. The attack took place when a passing vehicle fired approximately twenty-four bullets at a car on a highway adjacent to the Beit Hagai settlement.

The victim was identified as Batsheva Nigri, while an unharmed girl, believed to be her daughter, was also present in the car. Responding to the incident, the Israeli military initiated a pursuit of the suspects and established roadblocks in the vicinity.

Reports indicated that Palestinian media had encircled Hebron, questioning individuals entering or leaving the city.

Batsheva Nigri, a mother of three and a nursery teacher from Beit Hagai, had hitchhiked with her daughter and the male driver of the car.

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, lauded the attack as a “natural response” to Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the scene, describing the incident as an ongoing “terror attack” supported, guided, and funded by Iran and its affiliated states.

In a separate incident, the Palestinian health ministry reported that Israeli forces shot and injured six Palestinians in the northern West Bank village of Beita. One individual struck in the head was in critical condition at the hospital.

Amid a surge in violence within the West Bank, an online video circulated depicting a man being shot in the back of his head while fleeing from Israeli soldiers. This unsettling incident is part of an escalation in clashes in the region.

Over the weekend, a suspected Palestinian gunman killed an Israeli man and his son at a car wash near the northern village of Hawara. The previous day, Israeli forces shot a 15-year-old Palestinian boy in the head in occupied East Jerusalem, leaving him in critical condition. According to police, the boy was allegedly attempting to throw a petrol bomb during a raid in the Silwan area.

In another incident, video footage captured an unarmed Palestinian man, said to be suffering from mental health issues, being shot in the leg by Israeli troops during a demonstration near Israel’s separation barrier in Qalqilya.

Throughout the year, numerous Israeli army raids have been carried out in Palestinian cities, alongside violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers targeting Palestinian residences and counteractions involving Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

