Record-Breaking Wildfire Smoke Emissions in Canada Raise Climate Concerns

Canada’s massive wildfires emit double the previous annual smoke record.

Impacting over 100 million people, fires disrupt flights and events in Canada and the US.

CAMS reports total carbon emissions doubled 2014’s record.

The massive wildfires in Canada have already emitted double the amount of smoke compared to the previous annual record. These devastating wildfires have engulfed approximately 30 million acres so far this year, which is an area larger than Cuba or South Korea.

The fires are expected to persist and continue ravaging forests for several weeks or possibly months, According to the EU’s climate monitor.

Enormous plumes of smoke from the devastating wildfires in Canada and neighboring United States have impacted over 100 million people, leading to flight disruptions and outdoor event cancellations.

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) has been monitoring the fires since May, and by the end of July, the total carbon emissions for the year have doubled the previous record from 2014.

CAMS Senior Scientist Mark Parrington highlighted that fire emissions have continuously increased, surpassing previous annual totals.

The wildfires typically burn from May to October, with peak intensity in July and August, coinciding with the hottest and driest months of the year. This year, Canada and Russia have experienced widespread, record-breaking fires.