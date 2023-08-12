Russian Fighter Jet Crash in Kaliningrad Kills Two

Migrant boat capsizes in English Channel, killing six
During a training flight on Saturday, a Su-30 fighter jet crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad region, resulting in the tragic loss of both pilots aboard, according to a statement from the defense ministry.
“The Su-30 aircraft crashed in a deserted area. The flight was being carried out without ammunition. The crew of the aircraft died,” the ministry said in a statement cited by the Russian news agency.
Attributing the likely reason for the crash to a technical glitch, no additional details were provided.
Situated between NATO member states Poland and Lithuania along the Baltic Sea, Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave.
According to the news agency, the governor of Crimea, who is backed by Russia, stated that Russian forces had intercepted a second rocket above the Kerch Strait.
This incident follows a previous attack involving two Su-200 rockets, as reported by Russia’s defense ministry.
“Another enemy rocket shot down over the Kerch Strait,” Sergey Aksyonov said on the Telegram messaging app, quoted by Interfax. “Thank you to our air defense forces for a high level of professionalism and vigilance.”
