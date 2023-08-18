Russian Shelling Leaves 14,000 in Donetsk Without Power

Advertisement Russian shelling in the Donetsk region cuts power to 14,000 people.

Power engineers working to restore supply, but repairs are slowed by shelling.

Around 11,000 residents in the Kherson region are still without power after dam's failure. Around 14,000 individuals in the Donetsk frontline area are currently without electricity due to Russian shelling impacting the operations of a thermal power plant, as reported by Ukraine's grid operator, Ukrenergo.

“Enemy terror continues in the frontline and border regions with Russia. In the Donetsk region, 110 kV overhead lines were disconnected twice due to enemy shelling. This resulted in limited electricity generation at one of the thermal power plants in the Donetsk region,” Urkenergo said in a statement on Friday. “In addition, lower power overhead lines were disconnected due to hostilities in Donetsk Oblast, leaving more than 14,000 consumers without electricity.”

“Some consumers in Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions also lost power,” it added.

Months following the Nova Kakhovka dam's failure, approximately 11,000 residents in the Kherson region continue to experience a lack of electricity, as stated by the operator.

“Power engineers are working to restore the power supply, but repairs are slowed down by shelling,” it said.

Advertisement

Recalling the events from June, the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine resulted in tens of thousands of individuals being without access to both electricity and clean water. This incident, regarded as one of Europe's most significant industrial and ecological calamities in recent decades, led to the devastation of entire villages, the submergence of agricultural land, and extensive environmental harm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

