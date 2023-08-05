Russian Su-30 Fighter Intercepts US Drone in Black Sea Encounter

Russia scrambles Su-30 fighter jet to prevent US drone breach over Black Sea.

Incident involved US Air Force-owned MQ-9 military drone.

Tensions rise after US Reaper drone collided with Russian fighter jet in mid-March.

Russia reported that it mobilized an Su-30 fighter jet to avert a breach of its state border by a US Reaper MQ-9 military drone flying over the Black Sea.

According to the Russian defense ministry, as the Russian fighter drew near, the foreign reconnaissance drone changed its course, moving away from the border.

The Russian defense ministry stated that the US Air Force owned the drone involved in the incident over the Black Sea. The Russian aircraft returned safely to its airbase, and there was no border violation.

Over the past few months, the frequency of incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft has increased over the Black Sea and Baltic Sea, coinciding with Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

Tensions escalated between Moscow and Washington after a US Reaper drone collided with a Russian fighter jet and crashed in mid-March over the Black Sea.

In May, Moscow reported intercepting four US strategic bombers in two separate incidents above the Baltic Sea within a week.

Additionally, Russia claimed to have intercepted aircraft from France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

